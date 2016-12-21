Inciarte, Braves agree to 5-year deal
After getting a better feel for all Ender Inciarte has to offer, the Braves opted to extend their control of the Gold Glove Award-winning center fielder, who now could be positioned at the top of Atlanta's lineup through at least the 2021 season. Inciarte's reward for his 2016 accomplishments came in the form of a five-year, $30.5 million contract that the Braves announced on Friday morning.
