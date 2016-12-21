Hot stove notes: Indians 'pulling out all stops' for Edwin...
Paul Kizner, agent for free agent slugger Edwin Encarnacion, has been making the rounds Wednesday telling reporters what's up with his client. Six undisclosed clubs have offered deals for three or four seasons, Kizner told Joel Sherman of the New York Post, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports and Jeff Blair of SportsNet 590 in separate interviews.
