Happy Birthday Rickey Henderson
He might have only been a Blue Jays for 3 months, but it was long enough for him to earn one of his two World Series rings. He really wasn't at the top of his game with us, in 44 regular season games he hit .215/.356/.319 with 22 stole bases and 35 walks.
