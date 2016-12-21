Free agent Encarnacion reportedly signs three-year deal with Indians
Toronto Blue Jays' Edwin Encarnacion rounds the bases following a three-run home run in first-inning action against the Detroit Tigers in Toronto on Aug. 29, 2015. Encarnacion hit .263 last season with 42 home runs and 127 RBIs with the Blue Jays.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.
Add your comments below
Toronto Blue Jays Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game
|Oct '16
|hunter
|1
|A bird? A plane? Edwin's home run? Nope. A mete...
|Oct '16
|Noel
|1
|Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ...
|Oct '16
|moistpuss
|1
|15 First Nations to compete in 2nd annual 'Beyo...
|Aug '16
|Lumpson Whitehead
|3
|Dusty Baker Excuses Racist Comment By Assuring ... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|GM Anthopoulos leaving Jays with new president ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Perth pitcher Liam Hendriks claims Major League... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Toronto Blue Jays Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC