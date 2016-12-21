Former Tide pitcher wins Hutch Award
The award is given by the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center to a Major League player who exemplifies the spirit and courage of the Fred Hutchinson, a former player and manager, who died in 1964 from cancer at age 45. McGowan was a standout player for Long County from 1996-2000. He was a first-round pick by the Toronto Blue Jays, selected 33rd in the 2000 MLB draft.
