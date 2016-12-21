Continued health critical for Blue Jays in delicate 2017 season

The Toronto Blue Jays ranked in the bottom third of the league - in the good way - when it came to DL time lost in 2016 For the second consecutive season in 2016, the Toronto Blue Jays were very fortunate when it came to overall team health and time lost to the disabled list. Toronto lost a combined 898 days to the disabled list in 2016, the ninth-fewest in baseball, and lost just 767 the year prior according to data from Jeff Zimmerman for The Hardball Times .

