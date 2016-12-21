Continued health critical for Blue Ja...

Continued health critical for Blue Jays in delicate 2017 season

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Jays Journal

The Toronto Blue Jays ranked in the bottom third of the league - in the good way - when it came to DL time lost in 2016 For the second consecutive season in 2016, the Toronto Blue Jays were very fortunate when it came to overall team health and time lost to the disabled list. Toronto lost a combined 898 days to the disabled list in 2016, the ninth-fewest in baseball, and lost just 767 the year prior according to data from Jeff Zimmerman for The Hardball Times .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jays Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toronto Blue Jays Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game Oct '16 hunter 1
News A bird? A plane? Edwin's home run? Nope. A mete... Oct '16 Noel 1
News Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ... Oct '16 moistpuss 1
News 15 First Nations to compete in 2nd annual 'Beyo... Aug '16 Lumpson Whitehead 3
News Dusty Baker Excuses Racist Comment By Assuring ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 2
News GM Anthopoulos leaving Jays with new president ... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Fart news 2
News Perth pitcher Liam Hendriks claims Major League... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Fart news 2
See all Toronto Blue Jays Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toronto Blue Jays Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,633 • Total comments across all topics: 277,269,191

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC