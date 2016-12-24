Blue Jays: What to do with the dough?
It's been a relatively quiet offseason for the Blue Jays so far, despite a couple early moves, with roster holes remaining as top each free agent option signs elsewhere It's no secret that the Blue Jays have work left to do this offseason. It's been well documented that they need to add at least one outfielder, a back-up catcher, and bullpen help before the 2017 season begins.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jays Journal.
Add your comments below
Toronto Blue Jays Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game
|Oct '16
|hunter
|1
|A bird? A plane? Edwin's home run? Nope. A mete...
|Oct '16
|Noel
|1
|Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ...
|Oct '16
|moistpuss
|1
|15 First Nations to compete in 2nd annual 'Beyo...
|Aug '16
|Lumpson Whitehead
|3
|Dusty Baker Excuses Racist Comment By Assuring ... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|GM Anthopoulos leaving Jays with new president ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Perth pitcher Liam Hendriks claims Major League... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Toronto Blue Jays Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC