Blue Jays' prospects poised to soar in 2017
The Blue Jays are going to need a couple of years to rebuild their farm system, but there's at least a handful of prospects who could become factors before then. Rowdy Tellez, Harold Ramirez and Conner Greene are among those who could force their way onto the big league roster in the not-too-distant future.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Major League Baseball.
Add your comments below
Toronto Blue Jays Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game
|Oct '16
|hunter
|1
|A bird? A plane? Edwin's home run? Nope. A mete...
|Oct '16
|Noel
|1
|Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ...
|Oct '16
|moistpuss
|1
|15 First Nations to compete in 2nd annual 'Beyo...
|Aug '16
|Lumpson Whitehead
|3
|Dusty Baker Excuses Racist Comment By Assuring ... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|GM Anthopoulos leaving Jays with new president ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Perth pitcher Liam Hendriks claims Major League... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Toronto Blue Jays Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC