Blue Jays' prospects poised to soar in 2017

Blue Jays' prospects poised to soar in 2017

Monday Dec 19 Read more: Major League Baseball

The Blue Jays are going to need a couple of years to rebuild their farm system, but there's at least a handful of prospects who could become factors before then. Rowdy Tellez, Harold Ramirez and Conner Greene are among those who could force their way onto the big league roster in the not-too-distant future.

