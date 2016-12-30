Blue Jays prospect Richard Urena evolving swing, approach

Richard Urena, the Toronto Blue Jays' top shortstop prospect, has developed a much different approach at the plate over the past two seasons Of the many Blue Jays' prospects reaching the upper-minors in the current wave, shortstop Richard Urena is among the most intriguing given his raw talent and premium position. Urena, who will be 21 in February, has also added some challenging variables to his development offensively.

