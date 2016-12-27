Blue Jays notes: Charlie Blackmon and Marcus Stroman

In early December, a report from Jon Morosi said that the Colorado Rockies had asked the Toronto Blue Jays for starter Marcus Stroman in deal for outfielder Charlie Blackmon. We gave this a passing glance at the time, largely due to the logjam of rumours and reports already surrounding it in relation to the Blue Jays, but since the same information has now been reported elsewhere, including yesterday by MLB.com's Gregor Chisholm , it's worth a longer look back.

