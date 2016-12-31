Blue Jays Morning Brew: Tire sculptures and Tellez
Blake McFarland , a minor-league pitcher in the Blue Jays organization, was the artist behind a tire art project that you might have seen making the rounds on social media over the past couple of days from the Goodyear Cotton Bowl. Yes, seriously.
