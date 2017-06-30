Xander Bogaerts, Andrew Benintendi not in Boston Red Sox lineup vs. Texas Rangers; Tzu-Wei Lin at SS
Xander Bogaerts was a late scratch from Sunday's Red Sox lineup in Toronto because of left groin tightness. He again is not in Monday's lineup as the Red Sox face the Rangers here at Globe Life Park.
