Should the Texas Rangers Acquire Clos...

Should the Texas Rangers Acquire Closer A.J. Ramos?

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Nolan Writin'

Finding consistent bullpen has been the biggest problem for the Rangers this season. The organization has been unable to find a legitimate closer, and it continues to haunt them on almost a daily basis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nolan Writin'.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Rangers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rangers' Darvish says no more strange feelings ... Mar '17 MorePhartx 2
News Another strange abrupt ending for Rangers after... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Fundiementally ill 1
News Texas Rangers' Michael Young almost punched Elv... (Aug '16) Aug '16 JoT 1
News St. Louis Cardinals: Seung-Hwan Oh should repla... (Jun '16) Jun '16 P Funk 1
News Nomar Mazara To Replace Mitch Moreland? (Apr '16) Apr '16 windingmywatch 1
News Orioles could make move for a reliever after Br... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 2
News Johnny Manziel at Rangers game days after leavi... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Johnny Rehab 2
See all Texas Rangers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Rangers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iraq
  3. Sudan
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,845 • Total comments across all topics: 282,300,125

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC