Sanchez homers in 8th, White Sox beat...

Sanchez homers in 8th, White Sox beat Rangers 6-5

14 hrs ago

Yolmer Sanchez hit a two-run home run with two outs in the eighth to rally the Chicago White Sox to a 6-5 win over the Texas Rangers on Sunday. The Rangers had the bases loaded in the ninth, but David Robertson struck out Carlos Gomez to end the game.

Chicago, IL

