Sanchez homers in 8th, White Sox beat Rangers 6-5
Yolmer Sanchez hit a two-run home run with two outs in the eighth to rally the Chicago White Sox to a 6-5 win over the Texas Rangers on Sunday. The Rangers had the bases loaded in the ninth, but David Robertson struck out Carlos Gomez to end the game.
