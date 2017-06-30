Red Sox go extras to win fifth straight

Andrew Benintendi blooped a two-run single over a drawn-in infield in the 11th inning and the Boston Red Sox beat the Texas Rangers 7-5 on Monday night for their AL-best fifth straight victory. Boston needed extra innings after Mike Napoli led off the Rangers ninth with a homer off All-Star closer Craig Kimbrel, who had blown only one of his previous 24 save opportunities.

