Rangers acquire Grilli from Blue Jays

13 hrs ago

The Rangers have acquired reliever Jason Grilli from the Blue Jays, activated right-handed reliever Tony Barnette off the disabled list and optioned pitcher Tanner Scheppers to Triple-A Round Rock. Grilli is expected to join the Rangers on Monday in Arlington.

