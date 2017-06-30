New dad: Rangers' Andrus on paternity list for son's birth

Texas Rangers' Elvis Andrus celebrates hitting a double as second base umpire Bruce Dreckman watches in the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, July 3, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. Texas Rangers' Elvis Andrus celebrates hitting a double as second base umpire Bruce Dreckman watches in the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, July 3, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.