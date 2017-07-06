LSU pitcher Eric Walker to miss 2018 season due to injury

LSU freshman pitcher Eric Walker has been diagnosed with a tear in the ulnar collateral ligament of his right elbow and will undergo reconstructive surgery, causing him to miss the 2018 season, coach Paul Mainieri announced Thursday. Walker, a product of Arlington, Texas, helped lead LSU to the 2017 Southeastern Conference championship and a berth in the College World Series, where the Tigers finished as the national runners-up.

