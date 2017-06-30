Elvis needs Final Vote to make 3rd ASG
Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus will need help from the fans if he is going to join pitcher Yu Darvish and go to the All-Star Game for the third time in his career. Andrus was selected as one of five American League players for the Final Vote to be selected by the fans.
