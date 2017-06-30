Diekman eager to throw off mound
Rangers pitcher Jake Diekman is with the team again, he is throwing almost daily before each game and he should be throwing off the mound in the next couple of weeks. Diekman is not fully recovered from three operations to address his almost lifelong issues with ulcerative colitis.
