Derek Hollanda s first start against Rangers a weirda for both sides
Derek Holland and Elvis Andrus , two of the funniest, friendliest Texas Rangers ever to put on spikes in Arlington, may have to take a second or two to compose themselves Saturday afternoon. Holland , who is now pitching for the Chicago White Sox after spending his first eight seasons in the majors with the Rangers, faces his old team for the first time.
