Cashner cools Red Sox; Rangers avoid sweep with 8-2 victory

Andrew Cashner held a hot Boston lineup hitless into the sixth inning, Rougned Odor hit an early two-run homer and the Texas Rangers ended the longest winning streak in the majors at six games with a rain-delayed 8-2 victory over the Red Sox on Wednesday night.

