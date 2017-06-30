Benintendi leads Red Sox past Rangers 11-4 for 6th straight
Andrew Benintendi went 5 for 5 with two homers, six RBIs and a terrific catch in left field, and David Price struck out nine over six scoreless innings as the Boston Red Sox stretched the longest winning streak in the majors to six games with an 11-4 victory over the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night. The first Red Sox rookie with two five-hit games in a season, Benintendi had a three-run homer in the fifth that chased All-Star pitcher Yu Darvish , who matched career highs by allowing seven runs and 11 hits.
