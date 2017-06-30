AL East-leading Red Sox rough up Darvish

Texas Rangers right-hander Yu Darvish had one of his worst outings in the majors Tuesday, matching a career worst by allowing seven runs in the team's 11-4 defeat to the Boston Red Sox. After retiring the first three batters, Darvish allowed the American League East frontrunners to get on the scoreboard first on an Andrew Benintendi RBI single in the second.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.