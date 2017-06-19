Yankees burn Bush, Rangers in 2-1 victory

Yu Darvish allowed only two hits and struck out 10 in seven scoreless innings, but Matt Bush blew another save and then allowed a two-out walk-off single to Ronald Torreyes in the 10th as the New York Yankees beat the Texas Rangers 2-1.a Bush blew his second straight save opportunity in the ninth, allowing a solo homer to Brett Gardner after Elvis Andrus scored from third base on a passed ball in the top of the inning.a Masahiro Tanaka, in his first MLB start against his fellow star pitcher from Japan, tossed eight scoreless innings on three hits. But Aroldis Chapman allowed a one-out single to Andrus, who went to second when Nomar Mazara was hit by pitch.

