Whatley among 8 picks signed by Rangers
Third-round selection Matthew Whatley, a catcher from Oral Robert University, headlined the latest signings on Tuesday. He hit .302 with 11 home runs and 49 RBIs in 59 games last season, and he drew 50 walks -- the 11th-most in the country.
