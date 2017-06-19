Torreyes' single in 10th lifts Yankees over Rangers, 2-1
Ronald Torreyes hit a game-winning single with two outs in the 10th inning after midnight, and the New York Yankees edged the Texas Rangers 2-1 on a rainy Friday night for just their second win in 10 games. Brett Gardner lined a tying home run with one out in the New York ninth off closer Matt Bush.
