Torreyes' single in 10th lifts Yankees over Rangers, 2-1

13 hrs ago

Ronald Torreyes hit a game-winning single with two outs in the 10th inning after midnight, and the New York Yankees edged the Texas Rangers 2-1 on a rainy Friday night for just their second win in 10 games. Brett Gardner lined a tying home run with one out in the New York ninth off closer Matt Bush.

