Third catcher not as important to Rangers as eighth reliever

22 hrs ago

A night game followed by a day game Thursday led to a day off for Jonathan Lucroy and a third straight day in the Texas Rangers' lineup for Robinson Chirinos . The lineup maneuvering wasn't an indication that Chirinos will start taking at-bats away from Lucroy, but rather just a normal baseball decision.

Chicago, IL

