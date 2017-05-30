Texas Rangers to DFA Relief Pitcher S...

Texas Rangers to DFA Relief Pitcher Sam Dyson: Rumors

5 hrs ago Read more: NBC Dallas

FOX Sports reporter Ken Rosenthal tweeted that sources told him the Rangers were planning to replace the erstwhile closer with reliever Jose Leclerc, who is set to come off the disabled list. Sources: Struggling reliever Sam Dyson will be designated for assignment by #Rangers .

