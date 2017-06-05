Texas Rangers: Sam Dyson finally DFA'd
It hurts for a South Carolina student like me to say negative things about a former Carolina pitcher, but Sam Dyson needed to leave the Texas Rangers in the worst way. He went from being a hero to a zero in the Texas bullpen, and his struggles in 2017 were the main reason why he was designated for assignment on June 2. Sam Dyson struggled out of the gate and was never able to return to his dominant self from 2016.
