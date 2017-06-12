Texas Rangers rough up James Paxton in easy victory over Mariners - Fri, 16 Jun 2017 PST
This is not what the Mariners needed from their still-patchwork rotation in an ongoing effort to stay afloat until their disabled list begins discharging patients. Manager Scott Servais sent out his two best starting pitchers over the last two days and neither one reached the fifth inning.
