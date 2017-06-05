Scherzer gets to 2,000 Ks, but Rangers beat Nationals 5-1

Max Scherzer struck out 10 to move past 2,000 for his career, but was outpitched by Austin Bibens-Dirkx and the Texas Rangers beat the Washington Nationals 5-1 on Sunday for a sweep of their weekend series. Scherzer has 2,005 career strikeouts after fanning at least 10 batters seven times this season.

