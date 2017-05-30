Rangers trade Wilson; Puello opts out
The Rangers said goodbye to a pair of Minor Leaguers on Thursday, trading infielder Josh Wilson to the Indians in exchange for cash considerations and releasing outfielder Cesar Puello . Wilson signed a Minor League deal with the Rangers on April 19 after spending all of 2016 playing for the York Revolution of the independent leagues.
