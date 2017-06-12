Rangers to honor Pudge Aug. 11-12
Hall of Fame inductee Ivan Rodriguez will be honored by the Rangers in a series of events over the weekend of Aug. 11-12, the team announced on Tuesday. The festivities begin at 11:30 a.m. CT on Friday, Aug. 11, with the Dr. Pepper Hall of Fame Luncheon at the Omni Hotel in Fort Worth.
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC