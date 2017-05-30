Rangers' Ross nearing return to MLB mound
Rangers pitcher Tyson Ross said he feels good coming out of Saturday's rehab start for Triple-A Round Rock, but manager Jeff Banister said no decision has been made yet on where the right-hander will pitch next. "It comes down to how he feels the next few days, going through the progession and his overall health," Banister said.
