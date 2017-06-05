Rangers reeling in AL West quickly falling far behind rivals

The Texas Rangers haven't been this far back in the AL West this early in a season in 10 years. With Rangers hitters swinging and missing at a record pace, and the Houston Astros off to a franchise-best start after a weekend series sweep of their instate division rival, two-time defending champion Texas went into its off day the first Monday of June already with a 15-game deficit.

