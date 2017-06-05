Rangers reeling in AL West quickly fa...

Rangers reeling in AL West quickly falling far behind rivals

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: TheMonitor.com

The Texas Rangers haven't been this far back in the AL West this early in a season in 10 years. With Rangers hitters swinging and missing at a record pace, and the Houston Astros off to a franchise-best start after a weekend series sweep of their instate division rival, two-time defending champion Texas went into its off day the first Monday of June already with a 15-game deficit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Rangers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rangers' Darvish says no more strange feelings ... Mar '17 MorePhartx 2
News Another strange abrupt ending for Rangers after... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Fundiementally ill 1
News Texas Rangers' Michael Young almost punched Elv... (Aug '16) Aug '16 JoT 1
News St. Louis Cardinals: Seung-Hwan Oh should repla... (Jun '16) Jun '16 P Funk 1
News Nomar Mazara To Replace Mitch Moreland? (Apr '16) Apr '16 windingmywatch 1
News Orioles could make move for a reliever after Br... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 2
News Johnny Manziel at Rangers game days after leavi... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Johnny Rehab 2
See all Texas Rangers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Rangers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Microsoft
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. North Korea
  5. Oakland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,832 • Total comments across all topics: 281,557,756

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC