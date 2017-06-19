Rangers Reaction: Another reminder of...

Rangers Reaction: Another reminder of the great Grand Theft Carlos

18 hrs ago

When Carlos Gomez was let go by the Astros last August and the Rangers signed him a few days later, the move was met mostly with eye rolls and blank stares. A major league team was going to snap up the former Gold Glove-winning All-Star center fielder but it was the Rangers who nabbed him, and for that, Jon Daniels, manager Jeff Banister and his coaches deserve all the kudos.

