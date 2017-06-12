Rangers raise awareness of prostate c...

Rangers raise awareness of prostate cancer

To raise awareness for prostate cancer and to raise funds for research, teams around Major League Baseball are incorporating the color blue this weekend into uniforms and certain pieces of equipment along with some other accessories. During the two Father's Day Weekend games against the Mariners, the Rangers will take the field wearing powder-blue hats, socks and wristbands, and the jerseys will have blue lettering along with the blue ribbon on the upper-left corner.

