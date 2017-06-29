Rangers option Claiborne to Triple-A
In order to open a roster spot for Andrew Cashner to come off the disabled list and start Thursday's game against the Indians at Progressive Field, the Rangers have optioned reliever Preston Claiborne to Triple-A Round Rock. Cashner was activated from the 10-day DL after missing more than two weeks with a left oblique strain, and he is set to make his first start since June 14. Claiborne was recalled from Round Rock on June 22 to provide depth in the Rangers' bullpen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texas Rangers.
Add your comments below
Texas Rangers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rangers' Darvish says no more strange feelings ...
|Mar '17
|MorePhartx
|2
|Another strange abrupt ending for Rangers after... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Fundiementally ill
|1
|Texas Rangers' Michael Young almost punched Elv... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|JoT
|1
|St. Louis Cardinals: Seung-Hwan Oh should repla... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|P Funk
|1
|Nomar Mazara To Replace Mitch Moreland? (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|windingmywatch
|1
|Orioles could make move for a reliever after Br... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Johnny Manziel at Rangers game days after leavi... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Johnny Rehab
|2
Find what you want!
Search Texas Rangers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC