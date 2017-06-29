Rangers option Claiborne to Triple-A

15 hrs ago Read more: Texas Rangers

In order to open a roster spot for Andrew Cashner to come off the disabled list and start Thursday's game against the Indians at Progressive Field, the Rangers have optioned reliever Preston Claiborne to Triple-A Round Rock. Cashner was activated from the 10-day DL after missing more than two weeks with a left oblique strain, and he is set to make his first start since June 14. Claiborne was recalled from Round Rock on June 22 to provide depth in the Rangers' bullpen.

