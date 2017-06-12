Rangers host local youth to promote healthy living
Don Hooton Jr. has seen the effects performance-enhancing substances have on young adults, and he's doing everything he can to prevent it from happening again. Hooton, the president of the Taylor Hooton Foundation, encountered it when his brother Taylor took his own life at 17 after using those substances, and Don began the foundation in 2004 to better educate children about the harmful effects.
