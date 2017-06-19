Rangers could seek 'pen help through trade
The Rangers' bullpen has become their biggest need as clubs gear up toward the July 31 non-waiver Trade Deadline. The Rangers called up Preston Claiborne on Thursday, and he'll be the 16th reliever used by them this season.
