Rangers' AAA affiliate to San Antonio in 2019?

The San Antonio Missions of the AA Texas League will be moving to Amarillo for the 2019 season , as part of a series of moves by the Elmore Sports Group that likely will result in the Rangers' AAA affiliate being in San Antonio. The Elmore Group also owns the Colorado Springs Sky Sox, which is currently a Milwaukee Brewers affiliate.

