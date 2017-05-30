Pirates demote Ngoepe, first African-...

Pirates demote Ngoepe, first African-born major leaguer

Read more: SFGate

The Pittsburgh Pirates optioned infielder Gift Ngoepe to the minor leagues Friday, about a month after he debuted as the first African-born player in the majors. The slick-fielding South African singled in his first plate appearance last month, but batted .222 without a homer in 28 games prior to the demotion.

