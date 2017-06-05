Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman dealing wit...

Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman dealing with back issue, was unavailable vs Rangers

Read more: Federal Baseball

Ryan Zimmerman has a .378/.408/.822 line, five doubles, and five home runs in 49 plate appearances against left-handed pitchers this season, and a .306/.386/.516 career line against left-handers, so when he didn't start against Texas Rangers ' left-hander Martin Perez , and didn't pinch hit with a runner on third and lefty Alex Claudio on the mound in the bottom of the ninth inning this afternoon, it was safe to assume that he wasn't available for today's game.

