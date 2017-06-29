MLB player who nearly killed Charlott...

MLB player who nearly killed Charlotte Co. man up for ESPY award

A Charlotte County woman is in shock that the man who nearly killed her father-in-law might get an award from ESPN. When pitcher Matt Bush was with the Tampa Bay Rays, he drove drunk and ran over Tony Tufano in Port Charlotte.

