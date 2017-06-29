MLB player who nearly killed Charlotte Co. man up for ESPY award
A Charlotte County woman is in shock that the man who nearly killed her father-in-law might get an award from ESPN. When pitcher Matt Bush was with the Tampa Bay Rays, he drove drunk and ran over Tony Tufano in Port Charlotte.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texas Rangers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rangers' Darvish says no more strange feelings ...
|Mar '17
|MorePhartx
|2
|Another strange abrupt ending for Rangers after... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Fundiementally ill
|1
|Texas Rangers' Michael Young almost punched Elv... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|JoT
|1
|St. Louis Cardinals: Seung-Hwan Oh should repla... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|P Funk
|1
|Nomar Mazara To Replace Mitch Moreland? (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|windingmywatch
|1
|Orioles could make move for a reliever after Br... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Johnny Manziel at Rangers game days after leavi... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Johnny Rehab
|2
Find what you want!
Search Texas Rangers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC