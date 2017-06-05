Meet the artist behind MLB.com sketch auction
S. Preston loves Major League ballparks just like the rest of us, but he sees them a little differently. His minimalist sketches of them are being gradually offered here as original works in a special , his artwork is in the National Baseball Hall of Fame, and he will showcase his full collection as a featured artist at will be put up for bidding each day and remain on the auction block for seven days, and there is already buzz over this now that it's underway.
