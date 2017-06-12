Max Scherzer collects 2,000th career ...

Max Scherzer collects 2,000th career strikeout... in Nationals 5-1 loss to the Rangers

Max Scherzer flirted with a no-hitter in his 16-strikeout start against the Milwaukee Brewers ... in the outing before he threw a no-hitter against the Pittsburgh Pirates in June of 2015, when he came a controversial hit-by-pitch away from a perfect game. "That's like going through a hot streak as a hitter, except you're pitching once every five days versus a guy who has a 30-game hit streak."

Chicago, IL

