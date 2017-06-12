Mariners salvage final game in Texas ...

Mariners salvage final game in Texas with 7-3 victory

The Mariners salvaged a win in an otherwise forgettable series in Texas and Christian Bergman made another push to possibly remain in the starting rotation in the weeks ahead in a 7-3 victory over the Rangers on Sunday. Bergman's final line - 5 2/3 innings, giving up two runs on four hits with two walks and a strikeout - isn't stellar.

