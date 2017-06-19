Leading Off: Darvish-Tanaka for first time in Us; Felix back
The last meeting between Yu Darvish and Masahiro Tanaka was six years ago and nearly 7,000 miles away from Yankee Stadium. The Japanese pitchers will start opposite each other for the first time in the majors when the Rangers play a series opener in New York.
