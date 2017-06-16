Jurickson Profar one of two players optioned as Rangers activate Mike Napoli, Carlos Gomez
The one-time top prospect was one of two players optioned back to Triple-A Round Rock on Friday in order to make room for Mike Napoli and Carlos Gomez on the active roster. The Rangers also optioned outfielder Ryan Rua.
